Derry’s own Saoirse Monica Jackson has spoken of her delight after being named Best Comedy Actress at the UK National Comedy Awards.

The talented actor won the Outstanding Comedy Actress award by public vote at the Stand Up To Cancer charity live awards ceremony following on from the conclusion of the third and final season of Derry Girls.

Saoirse Monica was among the main winners on the night, alongside Ricky Gervais and ‘Afterlife’, Joe Lycett, Lee Mack and Diane Morgan.

Saoirse Monica Jackson joined the ceremony via videolink.

In a video message relayed to the star-studded ceremony, Saoirse Monica spoke of her joy.

She said: “Thank you so much. Playing Erin Quinn honestly has meant the absolute world to me. I love Derry Girls so, so much.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to our writer Lisa McGee,” she added before thanking the producers and director Mike Lennox, Hatrick and Channel 4 and ‘our amazing cast and crew’.

"Most of all, thanks to everybody that voted for me, especially my partner and my parents who I know did an astronomical campaign online to get the votes in. Thank you so much.”

Saoirse-Monica Jackson has been crowned Best Comedy Actress at the National Comedy Awards, held in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and televised live on Channel 4.

Saoirse Monica was shortlisted in the category along four other talented actors: Daisy May Cooper (Am I Being Unreasonable?); Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts); Rose Matafeo (Starstruck) and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters).

The winner was announced by Smack the Pony stars Fiona Allen and Doon Mackichan at the ceremony, which was hosted by Tom Allen and broadcast live on Channel 4 on Friday night.

The awards honoured both emerging and established British comedy talent, with the public having voted on key prizes in a variety of categories.

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings people together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research.

(L-R) Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Mary Quinn (Tara Lynne O'Neil), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell)

More than £93 million has been raised in the UK to date, funding 64 clinical trials and projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.