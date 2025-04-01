Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pet owners on both sides of the border could be asked to produce health 'passports' during spot check patrols this summer as part of a series of measures aimed at controlling the outbreak of avian flu across Ireland.

Roadside testing of pets, including dogs but especially cats and pet birds, which are more more susceptible to contracting the virus, has also been suggested by one TD as authorities aim to limit the spread.

Transport of farm animals, particularly poultry, is also expected to be included in the initial phase of the scheme, which, if adopted, would see those transporting animals being asked to produce a veterinary 'passport' type certificate and / or being asked to consent to animals being subjected to an on-site rapid diagnosis fluid (RDF) test.

Potential measures to deal with non-compliance have not been published as part of the proposals, but Colmán Faoileán TD suggested at a recent joint committee meeting that failure to produce or comply could result in fines being issued, vehicles being turned back or animals seized.

Non-compliance could result in fines being issued at border checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the governments have issued general advice to pet owners in relation to bird flu. The UK government states that while the risk is small, "bird flu (avian influenza) viruses can infect mammals, including cats, dogs, ferrets and other pets."

It has also advised: "You should stop your pets from having close contact with: dead or sick wild birds, as they may be infected with bird flu; droppings, feathers or carcases of wild birds; feed and water bowls that wild birds could have accessed.

"Prevent your pets from eating, chewing on or playing with dead or sick birds. There is a small risk to cats or dogs if they catch wild birds infected with bird flu.

"Common garden birds have a lower risk of being infected with bird flu than ducks, geese, swans and gulls.”

"When walking your dog, keep them under effective control so they stay away from wild birds."

Speaking after the monthly March All-Ireland meeting in Belfast, Mr Faoileán said: "Bird flu, if left unchecked can be devastating, and I for one did not realise it can, in rare instances, transfer from birds to other animal species, including pets, which significantly raises the risk of people coming into contact with it.

"While we do not want to inconvenience anyone, we have to put at all options on the table here, and that may include veterinary 'passport' certificates for healthy animals and roadside testing, when and if appropriate.

"We are aware of the significant impact this could have for people travelling with livestock and those travelling with pets for holidays, day trips or visiting relatives and friends across the border. We will have to handle this sensitively, but we will also have to look at compliance if these measures are adopted as part of the overall plan."

Another of the measures being examined, he added, is the use of sonic equipment to deter migratory birds from landing in areas with vulnerable native and farm bird populations.

It is thought the measures could be agreed as early as today, April 1.

And if you believe all that, you're as daft as a Dodo. Happy April Fool's Day!

P.S. The government advice above for pet owners is actually real - see https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/bird-flu-how-to-keep-pets-safe/bird-flu-how-to-keep-pets-safe for more info.