Irish Water said in September it has a plan in place for upgrade works at Westbrook pumping station and the sewer network. A new larger capacity storm tank is also due to be constructed at Buncrana waste water treatment plant. They said at that time that the process was going through the final stages of Governance approval.

Late last week, local representatives met with Irish Water, following which, Councillor Nicholas Crossan said plans are moving forward, with works hopefully to be completed around Easter next year.

"There is progress, at long last. The holding tank will be a great benefit for Crana River. Rainwater, wastewater and sewage is all coming in on the one pipe going to the tank. The pumps are pumping it out, but it’s not strong enough and there’s not enough capacity, When the rain starts going into the holding tank, although the pumps are still pumping, when that rains stops, the water goes down and the pumps will transfer it to the holding tank and start pumping, when the rain subsides, to the wastewater treatment plant at Buncrana. They have said they are putting extra equipment there, with odour control going there and at Swilly Terrace. I would say it will probably be around Easter or shortly after that they’ll have that odour control eliminator at the treatment plant.”

Councillor Nicholas Crossan.

The stench at the location has caused much consternation locally and is often exacerbated in warm weather.

“On a windy day, it is dispersed, but on a warm still day, it lingers. There are numerous houses and businesses and services there. So, it’s a good news story that the odour eliminators are going there.”

Colr Crossan said he also asked Irish Water to look at replacing cast iron pipes in Buncrana, which are over 80 years old.