Proposal to explore feasibility of Greencastle to Scotland crossing
A Donegal County Councillor has requested that the possibility of a sea crossing from Greencastle to Scotland be explored.
Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Colr Rena Donagahey highlighted the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route tourism brand collaboration, funded by the Shared Island Initiative, which was announced last year.
She asked if it ‘would be possible’ to explore the possibility of a crossing from Greencastle to Scotland and ‘if the council could maybe start looking for information to see if that’s something that could be done’.
The proposal was seconded by Councillor Martin McDermott.
Colr Donaghey noted how the collaboration was a ‘multi million project’ that is hugely important to both Derry and Donegal and that a crossing between Greencastle and Scotland would also be of huge benefit to the area.
Fiona Doherty, Development Officer, Community and Enterprise, said she would follow up with the divisional manager on the possibility of creating the link.