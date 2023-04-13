Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Colr Rena Donagahey highlighted the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route tourism brand collaboration, funded by the Shared Island Initiative, which was announced last year.

She asked if it ‘would be possible’ to explore the possibility of a crossing from Greencastle to Scotland and ‘if the council could maybe start looking for information to see if that’s something that could be done’.

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Martin McDermott.

Greencastle Harbour.

Colr Donaghey noted how the collaboration was a ‘multi million project’ that is hugely important to both Derry and Donegal and that a crossing between Greencastle and Scotland would also be of huge benefit to the area.