Proposals for new community centre and creche for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank in Derry resubmitted

By Kevin Mullan
Published 13th Aug 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 12:47 BST
An application for planning permission to develop a new community centre and creche for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank has been resubmitted.

Proposals for a new centre on the Ringfort Road were first brought forward in 2019.

They have now been newly-submitted by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The development, if approved, will see existing community provision on lands immediately to the north east of and including 1 Ringfort Road replaced by a modern new centre.

Drawings of the proposed new hub submitted as part of the planning application.placeholder image
Drawings of the proposed new hub submitted as part of the planning application.

A preliminary risk assessment, prepared in 2018 by Cove Environmental Consulting and resubmitted with the application, states: “The site is currently predominantly undeveloped open space lands between residential developments. There is a small playground within the north-eastern part of the site and a family centre located in the central area with associated car parking.

"The centre comprises a number of Portacabin style units located on concrete hardstanding within a fenced compound. The car parking is a tarmac area adjacent to the centre.”

The plans were formerly granted approval in 2020.

