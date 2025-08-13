Proposals for new community centre and creche for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank in Derry resubmitted

An application for planning permission to develop a new community centre and creche for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank has been resubmitted.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for a new centre on the Ringfort Road were first brought forward in 2019.

They have now been newly-submitted by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, if approved, will see existing community provision on lands immediately to the north east of and including 1 Ringfort Road replaced by a modern new centre.

Drawings of the proposed new hub submitted as part of the planning application.

A preliminary risk assessment, prepared in 2018 by Cove Environmental Consulting and resubmitted with the application, states: “The site is currently predominantly undeveloped open space lands between residential developments. There is a small playground within the north-eastern part of the site and a family centre located in the central area with associated car parking.

"The centre comprises a number of Portacabin style units located on concrete hardstanding within a fenced compound. The car parking is a tarmac area adjacent to the centre.”

The plans were formerly granted approval in 2020.