(L-R) The project team working on the Tamneymore to Creggan Water Trunk Main: Jasin Crozier, Anna Delargy (both NI Water), James Maitland Farrans, Conor McAlister McAdam and Sarah Heffernan from Farrans.

NI Water has announced that a £1.2million water upgrade project is now under way in the Foyle Road area.

It is expected that the work on the Tamneymore - Creggan Water Trunk Main will be completed some time in October this year.

The work will involve pipe laying along the Foyle Road and Letterkenny Road (A40), from the east entrance of Coshowen, proceeding 500 metres along the Foyle Road to the junction with Lone Moor Road.

A lane closure will be in place for the duration of the scheme and work will be completed in sections "to keep disruption to a minimum”.

Signage and traffic management will be in place throughout the route with local access maintained at all times.

NI Water Project Manager Anna Delargy said: “This investment is good news for customers in the local area, as this key improvement scheme will improve water services for our customers, including the security of the local water supply.

“With the summer holidays still in full swing, it is a timely reminder for parents to remind children and young people to play safe and stay safe over the holidays and remember the dangers of playing near treatment works, reservoirs and construction sites, as pipelaying gets underway.

“Notifications will be issued as the works progress to keep local residents and business owners informed of key dates. NI Water along with our contractor Farrans Glanua would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation and assure them we will do everything possible to minimise disruption wherever possible.”

Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards.

NI Water has advised people to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.