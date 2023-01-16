£2.5m Derry - Donegal cross-border greenway between Muff and Culmore moves forward

Northstone Ltd have been tasked with overseeing the major scheme, which is funded by the INTERREG VA programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and which will connect Derry to Donegal via a route taking in Bay Road Park, Boomhall and the Coney Road.

Work has now commenced on the stretch of road at Coney Road, and residents and motorists are advised that there may be some minimal disruption in the area due to necessary lane closures, for the duration of works.

Welcoming the news of the appointment, Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said: “I am delighted to successfully appoint a contractor to deliver this significant project, which will greatly enhance the city’s green infrastructure and offer a more sustainable travel option for the many people who use the road between Derry and Donegal every day for school, work and leisure.

Work has now begun on the Coney Road section.

“It will offer a fantastic cross-border connection linking the close communities of Culmore and Muff. There will be some disruption during the project which we will endeavour to ensure is minimal and I appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation while works are being completed.”

The final project will entail the delivery of an 8.5km route providing a safe and accessible active travel option for walkers and cyclists.

Just this week, Council’s Planning Committee approved a new stretch of greenway to connect the Culmore Road to Springfield Road, opposite Thornhill College.

The four-metre-wide shared use greenway will be open to cyclists and runners /walkers and will be fully illuminated at night with five-metre-high lighting columns.

How the greenway will look along the Bay Road.

The greenway will feature a 1.5m high fence at both sides and will complement the Derry – Muff greenway.

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is a North/South Implementation Body sponsored by The Department of Finance in Northern Ireland and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform in Ireland. It is responsible for managing two European Union Structural Funds Programmes, PEACE IV and INTERREG VA which are designed to enhance cross-border cooperation, promote reconciliation and create a more peaceful and prosperous society.

The Programmes operate within a clearly defined area including Northern Ireland, the Border Region of Ireland and in the case of INTERREG VA, Western Scotland.

