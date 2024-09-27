£2.6million Active Travel scheme for A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly in County Derry announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £2.6million Active Travel scheme on the A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly is being progressed with temporary traffic management in place for 33 weeks.

The scheme which extends a distance of approximately 2.6km along the A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly from Carnamuff Road to the Vale Road, Greysteel will deliver “improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists as well as resurfacing of the carriageway” and is due to start on Monday, September 30.

Minister O'Dowd said: “This is a significant investment in active travel infrastructure and is part of my ongoing commitment to increasing opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling. This scheme will provide an attractive, high quality active travel route along our scenic north coast providing benefits for the local communities of Ballykelly and Greysteel and enhancing opportunities for tourism in the area.

“I would like to thank local residents and road users for their patience while this work is carried out and ask that they slow down in the vicinity of the work and abide by the temporary traffic management arrangements which are in place to ensure their own safety and the safety of our workers and contractors.”

Main Street, Ballykelly. (Google Earth)

Temporary traffic management will be in place for a total of 33 weeks. The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, some delays are expected.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions, and all work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors, the department said.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.