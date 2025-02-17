Public consultation events for new area plans for Carndonagh and Bridgend

Public consultation events will be held in Carndonagh and Bridgend this week to discuss new area plans for both regions of Inishowen.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donegal County Council is preparing new Area Plans for several regions across the county. The others are An Clochán Liath (Dungloe), Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Killybegs.

The public can go along in Carndonagh on Tuesday, February 18 from 3pm to 8pm at the Council Chamber in Carndonagh Public Services Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event in Bridgend will take place at St Aengus’ National School on Wednesday, February 19, also from 3pm to 8pm.

Carndonagh town centre.

The Council said that the new Area Plans will set out a range of planning policies, objectives and a spatial development framework for these towns to, support housing delivery, revitalise town centres, provide transport/sustainable mobility solutions, support employment growth, deliver new community facilities, protect the built and natural heritage and aid climate mitigation/adaption.

A spokesperson said: “The area plans will replace the current plans in the Seven Strategic Towns Local Area Plan 2018-2024.

“The plans are currently at pre-draft preparation stage and community input into the plan making process is vital.

“It is important to note that the Area Plans are being prepared as part of a wider proposed change/variation to the County Development Plan 2024-2030 which also intends to: Amend the zoning of site NR2.16 at Cockhill, Buncrana – from ‘New Residential Phase 2’ to ‘New Residential Phase 1’ ; Amend land use zonings on foot of Residential Zoned Land Tax (RZLT) related landowner submissions, where appropriate, within affected settlements throughout Donegal.

“The Council is therefore undertaking pre-draft public consultation where the public can have their say on the New Area Plans and the proposed rezoning at Cockhill Buncrana by attending the following Drop-In events and by making written submissions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For more information on how to get involved see https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/pre-draft-public-consultation-proposed-variation-no-1-county-donegal-development-plan-2024-2030”

Separately landowners can make Residential Zoned Land Tax related rezoning requests by April 1 2025 via https://consult.donegal.ie

The link is: https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/publication-final-residential-zoned-land-tax-map-2025-and-publication-draft-residential-zoned-land for more details.