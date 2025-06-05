Public information event on new Lenamore Pumping Station in Derry

A public drop-in information event showing plans for a new pumping station and pipelines to be constructed as part of the Lenamore and Skeoge Wastewater Project is being held by NI Water on Wednesday June 18 from 4pm to 7pm at Templemore Sports Complex.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning approval for the Lenamore Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS) – to be constructed on lands adjacent to Heather Road, near what was it known locally as the ‘Frying Pan’ – was granted last year. Work is to start in August.

The site will consist of a large underground tank along with above-ground kiosks and state-of-the art equipment to serve the Lenamore area and expand the wastewater network to cater for future local capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second wastewater pumping station, earmarked for the Skeoge area, is currently going through the planning process and will begin once funding and lands have been secured.

Computer generated image Lenamore WwPS.

A number of pipelines are also planned to link the two new pumping stations and connect them with the existing network which transfers to Culmore Wastewater Treatment Works.

NI Water said the two new pumping stations and associated gravity sewers and pumping mains “will provide the necessary wastewater infrastructure to support a number of new housing developments planned for the north west of the city”.

Speaking about the first phase of the £multi-million-pound Lenamore and Skeoge Project, David McClean, NI Water Senior Project Manager said: “We are delighted to have received the funding to commence work on this vital scheme which will support much needed housing in the Lenamore and Skeoge areas of Derry/ Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NI Water awarded the contract to Maghera-based BSG, with work on the new Lenamore WwPS scheduled for August 2025.

“An integral part of the scheme will involve the laying of 3.5km of new pipelines. The majority of these will be laid off road, through private lands or along verges. However, a section of pipeline needs to go along Madam’s Bank Road to connect to the existing Culmore network. This work is planned to be undertaken during the summer months in 2025 and 2026 to minimise disruption to road users.

Mr McClean said the information event will provide an opportunity to drop in any time between 4pm and 7pm “to view plans for the new Lenamore WwPS, the associated pipeline routes and the current planned works programme”.

“Members of the project team from BSG and our consultants Arup and AtkinsRéalis will be on hand to talk through the different elements of the Lenamore scheme which is due to complete in early 2027.

“Going forward, NI Water will provide notification on any traffic management requirements and will issue updates as the project progresses.”