Public invited to have say on potential 98 home development in Upper Galliagh area of Derry

The public are to be invited to have their say on a proposed new 98 home development in the Upper Galliagh area of Derry.

A pre-application consultation event for the potential new housing scheme will take place in The Cosh on Tuesday, August 6, between 3pm and 7pm.

Details of the applicant have not yet been made public by independent advisors Turley, who are organising the public information event.

The proposed new development will be located on lands to the east of numbers 24 and 26 Upper Galliagh Road, south of Beraghhill Road.

The mooted social housing development will comprise 94 semi-detached dwellings and four apartments (98 homes in total) and will be built on lands zoned for housing under H1B in the Derry Area Plan.

A consultation website, www.beraghvaleconsultation.com, is due to go live on Tuesday, July 30.

Turley advise: “This notice does not relate to a planning application. Comments should not be made to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

"Any comments made to the prospective applicant are not representations to the planning authority. If a planning application is subsequently submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council, normal neighbourhood notification and publicity will be undertaken, and you will have the opportunity to make formal representations.”

Representations on the proposed development can be made in writing to: Beraghvale Consultation, Turley, Hamilton House, 3 Joy St, Belfast BT2 8LE no later than Friday, August 23, 2024.