Public meeting on Mobuoy campaign for justice to be held in Derry

A public meeting on the campaign for justice for Mobuoy, the massive illegal dump on the outskirts of Derry, will be held next Wednesday, August 27 at 6pm in Holywell Trust in Derry.

The meeting, titled 'How toxic is Mobuoy', has been organised by the Environmental Gathering, and will discuss the need for a public inquiry into waste crime across the North and the remediation of the site.

Speakers include Dean Blackwood from the River Faughan Anglers, Mary McGuiggan, a local resident living near Mobuoy road, James Orr, the director of Friends of the Earth, and Michael Avila from the Committee on the Administration of Justice.

Dean Blackwood said: “While the recent sentencing of the criminals who carried out this unprecedented eco-crime closes one chapter of the Mobuoy saga, the citizens of Derry and beyond deserve to know how our planning and regulator authorities failed on such an epic scale.”

Dean Blackwood, from Faughan Anglers, speaking at a previous Environmental march and rally held in Derry. DER4218GS063

There is an estimated 1.6 million tonnes of illegally dumped waste in the Mobuoy Road site and at it's closest is just five metres from the River Faughan.

The meeting is being organised a week before DAERA hold two public consultation events on the draft Mobuoy Site Remediation Strategy “and therefore allows citizens to come together before these events” the organisers said.

The public ‘Drop-In’ engagement events with the NIEA Mobuoy Remediation Project Team and partner agencies and bodies, where people can “ask questions and learn more about the draft strategy and environmental monitoring at the site” will take place on Wednesday September 3, 12pm to 7pm at Eglinton Community Centre and Wednesday September 10, 12pm to 7pm at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

The consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site was launched earlier this summer by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Andrew Muir.

Launching the consultation, Minister Andrew Muir said: “I want to move forward and make real progress towards the long-term remediation solution for Mobuoy. I am committed to protecting the water quality of the River Faughan and to working in partnership with Northern Ireland Water to safeguard drinking water in the north-west.

"I would also like to reassure the public that NIEA continues to closely monitor water quality at the Mobuoy site and to date there has been no adverse impact on the safety of the drinking water being supplied from the river.”

The public consultation can be accessed on the DAERA website.

You can find it here: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-draft-remediation-strategy-mobuoy-site.

The closing date for responses is Thursday, October 2.