Derry City and Strabane District Council is to allow for the public viewing of Committee and Full Council Meeting papers at the same time as members.

At May’s Full Council Meeting, Independent councillor Gary Donnelly proposed that, in the interest of transparency and openness, the council would allow public viewing, via the council’s web page, of all non-restricted Committees and Full Council Meeting agendas, papers and minutes on the same day that members receive their packs.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Monday, July 15, Senior Solicitor, Philip Kingston, asked members to endorse these changes, in relation to the publication of Planning Committee papers.

Mr Kingston added: “Whilst that is sufficient in order to ensure maximum openness and transparency, it’s proposed that the papers would continue also to be made available for inspection by the public at the offices in Strabane and Derry.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly.

“We feel that that meets the council’s equality and rural needs issues and any on-line papers would be redacted as appropriate to meet data protection obligations.

“The proposed procedure would also ensure that the council continues to meet its statutory obligations under the 2014 [Local Government Act (Northern Ireland)] Act.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley amended the proposal to apply the changes to all Committee and Full Council Meetings, as “it would be in the interest of transparency across the whole council as opposed to just Planning”.

The changes will come into effect in September, following the council’s summer recess.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.