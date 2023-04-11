Rain and wind weather warnings issued for Derry and Donegal for Tuesday and Wednesday

The Met Office has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Derry, Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone from 3pm on Tuesday, April 11 until 11.59pm and said it ‘may lead to some difficult travel conditions’.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for Derry for Wednesday, beginning from 11am and the Met Office has said that strong winds may cause some disruption.

Additionally, Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal (along with Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford) for Wednesday and said that ‘widespread gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h’ are expected - stronger in exposed areas. The warning is valid from 8am to 8pm on Wednesday.

Previous wet and stormy weather. (File picture)