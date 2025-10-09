Raw sewage discharges harming water quality in Buncrana and Moville: EPA annual report

Upgrade work must be completed to address sewage overflows that led to poor bathing water quality and closed Lady’s Bay in Buncrana to swimmers over the past several summers.

That’s among the conclusions of the Environmental Protection Agency’s urban wastewater report for 2024, which was published on Thursday.

Works at Buncrana are due to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

"In 2024, most (96 per cent) of Ireland’s bathing waters met or exceeded the minimum required quality standards. However, intermittent discharges of untreated sewage contributed to poor water quality classifications at two beaches, Lady’s Bay in Buncrana and Sandymount Strand in Dublin. Upgrade works to address sewage overflows in Buncrana are scheduled for completion in 2025,” the report states.

'No bathing' notices have been erected at Lady's Bay in Buncrana over the past number of summers.

Elsewhere the EPA identified Moville, Rathmullan and Ramelton among 15 towns and villages in the 26 counties where untreated sewage from a collective 20,000 people was being discharged into the environment everyday because sewers serving these areas were not yet connected to treatment plants. This was the case, the report says, as of mid-2025.

According to the EPA Uisce Éireann is implementing plans to resolve this and work is underway to provide treatment for Rathmullan and Ramelton by the end of 2025. Raw sewage will continue to be discharged at Moville until 2030, however, which is among nine areas nationwide scheduled to receive treatment by the end of the decade. Falcarragh is another Donegal town which will have to wait until the end of the decade for works to be completed to address the discharge of raw sewage.

"Exact completion dates are uncertain as the projects must go through key stages such as securing planning permission and acquiring land before construction works can begin,” the EPA report advises.

The report says Moville failed to meet the secondary wastewater treatment standards in 2024 and was among 14 areas not to meet the mandatory standards in the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive.

The EPA further found improvement measures are required at 34 priority areas to prevent wastewater discharges from harming rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters including Bridgend, Burnfoot, Milford and Kilmacrennan.

The report says that in the case of Bridgend and Burnfoot, Uisce Éireann either ‘plans to start infrastructural upgrades in 2029 or 2030 or has no clear timeline to deliver the corrective actions to prevent pollution’.

In the cases of Milford and Kilmacrennan ‘treatment plant has been upgraded but further action is needed to ensure consistent compliance with the effluent quality standards in the EPA licence’.

In South West Donegal, meanwhile, infrastructural upgrades are required in Donegal Town to protect shellfish.

The EPA note that investment at priority areas across the country is delivering improvements with the volume of raw sewage discharged daily halving since early 2024. However, wastewater discharges continue to harm water quality in rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters.

Pat Byrne, Director of the EPA’s Office of Radiation Protection and Environmental Monitoring said: “Delays in designing and delivering infrastructural upgrades required at many more areas are prolonging negative impacts on water quality and the wider environment. Uisce Éireann must accelerate the pace of delivery of essential upgrades at priority areas to ensure cleaner rivers, estuaries, lakes and coastal waters and support a healthier environment for all.”