Redress Support Groups for defective blocks homeowners forced to cease due to lack of support, resources and assistance

The founders and committee behind Redress Support Groups for defective blocks homeowners have told of the ‘hard and emotional decision’ to cease, due to a lack of support, resources and assistance.

The group consisted of volunteers who headed various groups that addresses issues highlighted within the defective blocks crisis.

In a statement posted over the weekend, the groups, which focused on addressing numerous, serious issues within the defective blocks crisis, told, with a ‘heavy heart,’ how they have ‘pushed on’ but ‘have come as far as we possibly can’.

The group, among other initiatives, held public meetings, launched online resources, sought meetings with government representatives and met with an EU delegation.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the banking and insurance redress group will continue.

The redress groups previously submitted a proposal for a ‘Support Hub,’ a physical space where homeowners could receive ‘end-to-end’ assistance, information and emotional support.

However, they recently received a response from Minister Joe O’Brien confirming the emergency funding will not be granted from his department.

It was recommended that the groups speak to local bodies in relation to the hub, but they ‘do not have the resources’ to help.

In the statement, the groups called upon Donegal County Council to ‘declare a state of emergency’ in the council in relation to the defective blocks crisis.

Speaking to the Journal, Redress Support Groups co-founder Roisin Gallagher said the cessation of the groups is a ‘really big loss for the campaign and the many thousands affected to lose something that had so much potential to help, to change lives, that gave so much hope and achieved so much in such a short space of time. We simply couldn’t sustain the running of this initiative without any support.

She added: "I truly hope things change and the proper supports are given to the people of Donegal and beyond but the realisation of the seriousness of this crisis would need to dawn on a lot of people first. Let’s hope it dawns on them sooner rather than later otherwise the future is bleak. We will be ready if supports come forward. Until then, as with everything in this crisis, we wait.”

In the statement, the groups said they were ‘passionate and determined,’ but could not move forward without more help, volunteers, support and proper resources.

"This is an unprecedented situation, therefore a a unique initiative like Redress Focus Groups is very much needed, with unique solutions to make it work put in place.”

The groups also outlined what would need to be put in place in order for them to achieve their goals, including the full support of local and national government, Donegal County Council, groups, organisations and initiatives and more property owners to ‘rally’ behind them.

They added: “The potential to make change happen together was huge, but all of us involved can hold our heads up with pride and say we gave it our all, we gave the true meaning of 100% and we tried our very best.”

They encouraged volunteers working on any projects to ‘keep going’.