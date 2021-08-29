‘Regardless of restrictions we had the best day ever’ : Wedding of Grainne & Keith at Inch, Donegal & the Beech-hill, Derry

Driving in style on the big day. (Photo by James Aiken Photography)

When Derry woman Grainne Keogh met Inishowen man Keith Hardy at a birthday party in Leeds a decade ago she “knew from the moment I met him that he was the one”.

Fast forward seven and a half year and the couple became engaged in very romantic fashion.

“One Sunday morning we hiked to the top of Inch Island. Whilst taking in the views of Donegal, I turned around to find Keith down on one knee with a ring box in his hand asking me to marry him. I couldn’t believe it - he pranked me a few times before pretending to ask me but in fact was tying his shoe laces.”

THE BIG DAY: Bride Grainne Keogh from Derry. (Photo by James Aiken Photography)

But as with many betrothed couples of late their plans had to be altered. “In January 2019 we booked our wedding for October 3, 2020. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we were unable to go ahead with our original wedding date or the other three dates we provisionally booked after that. Fifth time lucky we managed to get our window of opportunity on June 16, 2021.

“Luckily for us restrictions were beginning to lift both in the north and the south.

“We had a small immediate family ceremony in Our Lady of Lourdes chapel on Inch Island followed by our reception at the Beech Hill Country House were we managed to have close friends and family attend. Regardless of restrictions we had the best day ever and everything went to plan.”

Grainne is the daughter of Kevin and Christine Keogh, Derry, and the groom is the son of Stephen and Anne Hardy, Inch Island. The wedding party included Maid of Honour Rachael Power, Bridesmaids Alanna Hardy and Eve Keogh, Best Man John Toner and Groomsmen Dwayne Hardy and Kevin Keogh.

Groom: Keith Hardy from Inch Island. (Photo by James Aiken Photography)

Wedding Cars: Classy wedding cars; Photographer: James Aiken Photography; Hair: Colleen Doherty @ Salvage Hair; Make-up: Orla Kelly; Dress & Suits: Bridal Showroom, Black Tie Showroom; Flowers by Pamela; Cake: Nuala Doherty Ah Crumbs; Jewellery: D Cooleys Jewellers; Dress Alterations: Cora Simms; Wedding music: Laura Keogh, Lailah Keogh, Paul Cutliffe and Lawrence Quigg; Reception entertainment: Gerard Dillon Entertainments; Caricature: Mick @ Ink well cartoon & caricature; Decorations: Ultimate touches.

Grainne is led down the aisle during the marriage ceremony at Our Lady of Lourdes chapel on Inch Island. (Photo by James Aiken Photography)

Grainne & Keith's wedding at the Beech-hill Country House Hotel in Derry. (Photo by James Aiken Photography)

Grainne and Keith held their wedding at Our Lady of Lourdes, Inch and the reception at the Beech-hill Country House Hotel in Derry. (Photos by James Aiken Photography www.jamesaikenphotography.com)

