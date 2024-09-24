Reinforcement of popular ‘Line’ wall and pathway hailed after collapse
Renovations have been hailed by local councillor for the Moor area Aisling Hutton.
“Back in May we raised the concerns with the Council about the appearance of a large hole in the walkway out The Line. It was clear that some of what was holding up the pathway beside the riverbank had been badly eroded.
“I am pleased that works have taken place in the past week to repair the walkway and reinforce the riverbank.
“This is a very popular walkway so it was important that this work took place as it is used by hundreds of people on a weekly basis out walking, running, cycling or exercising their pets,” said the Sinn Féin councillor.
The repairs have taken place close to the start of the Foyle Valley Greenway which follows the disused rails of the long defunct Great Northern Railway.
