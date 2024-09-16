Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The remediation of Mobuoy Dump should be included in Stormont’s Programme for Government, Derry and Strabane representatives have said.

At the September meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney noted that Stormont’s draft Programme for Government was unveiled on Monday and included plans to protect Lough Neagh, but not to tackle the massive issue of Mobuoy Dump.

Councillor Tierney proposed writing to the Northern Ireland Executive about potential remediation plans for the dump, which sits on the banks of the River Faughan and is one of the biggest illegal waste sites in the UK and Ireland but “hasn’t even been considered” as part of the Programme.

“Lough Neagh has been included and rightly so,” Colr. Tierney said. “However we also are dealing with a huge environmental disaster, which has been lingering on for quite some time without a lot of movement, and it hasn't even even a footnote in the Programme for Government.

Colr. Brian Tierney. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2121GS – 020

“Council need to be writing to the Executive to find out what support that they plan to do to remediate Mobuoy, because if we don't stand up then it's never going to be included, and we are going to have to chase and chase to try and get this read up.”

Environment minister Andrew Muir said recently that the remediation of the Mobuoy site will not be a quick fix and will be subject to affordability considerations.

Mr. Muir has said the River Faughan – a major supplier of Derry’s drinking water – continues to be monitored and he has been advised that to date there has been no adverse impact on the quality of drinking water being taken from the river.

Water sourced from the Cloghole abstraction point downstream of Mobuoy supplies the drinking water for 60 per cent of Derry’s citizens.

The minister was responding after being asked for an update by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy in the Assembly.

Mr. Muir said the Mobuoy Road remediation options appraisal report has been published on the DAERA website and that the department will be consulting with the public to seek their views.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter