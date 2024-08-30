Return of North Atlantic Right Whale to Donegal confirmed – first positive Irish sighting in 114 years

By Ben Kennedy
Published 30th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
A month after the initial sighing of a rare North Atlantic Right Whale in Donegal by US visitor Liam McKay, the Irish Whale and Dolphin group has validated it.

The rare sighting was made by the Massachusetts visitor at the shore between Lower Cruit Island and Arranmore in Co. Donegal.

Mr. McKay said he was certain it wasn’t a humpback and believed it to be a Northern Right Whale and with 40 years of whale watching experience he was certain of his findings.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is a cetacean conservation and outreach organisation based in Ireland.

Stock image of a Right Whale.Stock image of a Right Whale.
Stock image of a Right Whale.

The North Atlantic Right Whale is one of the world’s most endangered large whale species. Right whales are baleen whales, feeding on copepods (tiny crustaceans) by straining huge volumes of ocean water through their baleen plates, which act like a sieve.

Since the 1970s the North Atlantic Right Whale has been listed as endangered.

Today, there sadly remains only a population of 350-400 individual North Atlantic Right Whales and almost all of these occur along the east coast of the United States.

Two reported sightings of the whale were made on July 15 and August 13 off Co. Donegal.

The last previous positive sighting of a North Atlantic Right Whale in Ireland was in 1910 in Co. Mayo

IWDG extended a big thank you to everyone in Donegal who initially reported this animal and helped us confirm its identity by forwarding images and video

For more information please visit the IWDG website at https://iwdg.ie/1st-irish-record-of-a-north-atlantic-right-whale-validated-by-iwdg/

