The Resource Centre Derry will host the Older People’s Forum event on Thursday, February 9 at St Brigid’s Hall.

The Commissioner for Older People NI, Eddie Lynch will be in attendance alongside Mayor Sandra Duffy.

Mr Lynch’s main role as Commissioner is to safeguard and promote the interests of older people.

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.

The event will get under way at 9.20am with tea and coffee, before joint Chairs Martin Gallagher and Laura McNulty introduce Mayor Duffy.

Mayor Duffy will deliver opening remarks before presentations get under way at 10.15am.

Presentations focus on Anti-Social Behaviour and How it Impacts on Older People; Crime Prevention and Scams; and Fuel Poverty and the Impact on Communities. Mr Lynch will then speak about the role of the Commissioner/ Impact of the Cost of Living Crisis on Older People and the Wider Community.

This will be followed by a Q & A Session before closing remarks by Paddy Mc Carron, CEO, Resource Centre, Carnhill at around 12.30pm.