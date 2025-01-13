Scrambler motorbike menace churning up green areas and putting pedestrians at risk warns Derry rep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has appealed for an end to the use of scrambler type motorbikes which are endangering pedestrians and destroying green spaces in the greater Shantallow area.

Residents across several areas of Galliagh and other parts of the region have seen green areas churned up by people on scramblers driving through green spaces, leaving many paths and buildings covered in muck.

There have also been reports of such vehicles being driven along pathways and to roads by both youths and adults.

Councillor Duffy said the issue needs to be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged those responsible to stop.

“The anti-social use of scrambler motorbikes is a menace to the local community," the Ballyarnett representative warned.

"We have had a number of complaints about the use of these scramblers which are endangering local residents and destroying green spaces.

"These vehicles are being driven erratically in front of motorists travelling through the greater Shantallow area and in some cases along the footpaths, placing pedestrians in serious danger as well as children out playing in the street.”

Councillor Duffy said that the parents and guardians of those involved needed to take their responsibilities seriously.

"There needs to be greater parental responsibility instead of handing these machines over to young children and teenagers to be driven recklessly and illegally in our areas,” she said.

"If anyone has information on who is behind this anti community activity then they should report it to the PSNI, Housing Executive and DFI Road Service and those involved in endangering lives and destroying green spaces should be prosecuted."