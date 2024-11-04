Second Three Trees-Carndonagh Greenway public consultation to take place this week

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland is inviting residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Three Trees to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2: Options Selection, which is a two-stage process.

The shortlisted Options will now be considered further as part of the Project Appraisal Matrix and a Preferred Option will then be selected.

The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the option selection process and to invite feedback on these Route Corridor Options and any other features that the Design Team should consider.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Carndonagh and Moville as follows:

Wednesday, November 6, 2024: 2 – 8pm at Carndonagh PSC, Council Chamber Room, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N

Thursday, November 7 from 2pm – 8pm in St Eugene’s Hall, James’ St Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday 22nd November 2024 at the following location:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, Main Reception Area, F93 YV1N. Opening hours 09:00 – 16:00 (Monday – Friday).

St Eugene's Hall, James's St, Ballynally, Moville, F93 X6YR. Opening hours 3pm to 7pm (Monday, Wednesday & Friday) and 10am – 2pm (Saturday 9 & November 16).

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at https://threetreescarndonaghgreenway.ie.

Information will be accessible online from November 4, 2024. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, November 22 2024.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email to [email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.

You can keep up to date with Donegal County Council projects on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donegalcoco/ or see www.donegalcoco.ie