Sexton’s Cottage at Derry’s historic St. Augustine’s to become high quality heritage tourist accommodation

The Sexton’s Cottage at Derry’s historic St. Augustine’s Church – the ‘wee Church on the Walls’ – is to be converted into heritage tourist accommodation.

A fresh application for the change-of-use has been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council by the St. Augustine’s Church of Ireland (CoI) Committee.

St. Augustine’s is one of the most historic buildings in the city and like the nearby Long Tower lays claim to being part of the site of St. Columb’s 6th-century monastic settlement that became renowned as Doire Cholmcille.

In a statement submitted in support of the application the St. Augustine’s committee states: “The driver for this change of use proposal, to change an existing residential dwelling to heritage tourist accommodation has been brought about by a need to ensure a sustainable future for the property at 8 Palace Street.”

The Sexton’s Cottage will be instantly recognisable to pedestrians and motorists who frequent the area with its familiar façade greeting them at the top of Palace Street as they enter from Bishop Street.

According to the CoI Committee they have sought partnership with the nearby Bishop’s Gate Hotel to help ‘deliver the accommodation offer and experience and manage all elements of marketing and booking’.

"The Sexton's Cottage will have capacity for 5-6 people (maximum) and would be branded and fitted out to the exacting standards associated with the Bishop’s Gate Hotel.

"As such, stays would be typically short term (up to two weeks) but there would be an opportunity for longer term stays for specific customers. In any case, customers would be families or groups of friends/colleagues.

The Sexton's Cottage at the end of Palace Street.

"The Bishop’s Gate Hotel has existing secure private car park facility and there are two pay and display car parks within a short walking distance of the hotel and the Sexton's Cottage. One is located on Bishop Street and another is on Society Street,” the statement advises.

The storied church next door was re-modelled in 1872 and dedicated by Bishop William Alexander, husband of the famous hymn writer Frances Cecil Alexander.

Associated with the foundation of Derry by St. Columba in 546, a millennium later it was Henry Docwra’s first church of the Plantation in Derry in 1603.

The gravestone of Robert Carrec, an Elizabethan soldier, who died circa 1609, can still be seen in the church grounds.

Other prominent gravestones include those of the famous shipbuilder Captain William Coppin.

One of his ships, the ‘Great Northern’, was one of the first ships in the world with an Archimedean screw propeller.

The grandparents of Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery, who was a regular visitor to New Park in Moville, are also buried in the graveyard.

The CoI say the development will directly support the sustainability of St Augustine's by creating ‘sustainable income to support activities allowing for continuous reinvestment in the fabric and operation of the wider venue’.

"This is against a background of uncertainty over church funding as a result of declining grant funding opportunities at a local level, diminishing levels of church collections due to declining congregation and the impact of rising maintenance and energy costs.

"The Vestry of the church is determined to ensure that the historic site remains accessible for all for the long term and that robust income streams are created to ensure this,” they stated.