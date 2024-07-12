Shore Front ‘Buncrana’ sign debate recurs after proposal to relocate it to pier

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Donegal County Councillor who funded the metal ‘Buncrana’ sign at the Shore Front during his Mayoral tenure has urged that it be ‘given a chance’ and not moved to the nearby pier.

Nicholas Crossan, a former councillor who did not seek re-election in the recent Local Elections, was speaking after councillors at an Inishowen Municipal District meeting agreed the large, steel sign should be relocated.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray revealed that more than 1,000 people had signed a petition, and proposed that it be moved from the Shore Front – and when asked within the petition, the preferred location from signatories was the nearby pier.

The metal sign, introduced as a tourism asset, was erected earlier this year, with the almost 10,000 euro cost paid for from the Mayor’s Fund, from Mr Crossan’s year as Cathaoirleach of Donegal Council.

The 'Buncrana' sign at the Shore Front.

There are differing views on the signage. Colr Crossan and others say it’s a positive landmark for the town, while others claim the public should have been consulted before it was erected. They also say it’s in the wrong location.

Colr Murray said: "Some liked it, some were indifferent to it but there are over 1,000 people who signed the petition asking for it to be moved. There are lessons to be learned here going forward.”

Colr Fionan Bradley said the issue had come up “on the doors” during his recent election canvass and he said the sign ‘has to be moved sooner rather than later’.

Colr Joy Beard said she was ‘very concerned’ about the safety of the sign which, she said, had ‘sharp edges’.

However, in response, Mr Crossan refuted any suggestion the sign was unsafe and said it had been designed by a professional engineering company and constructed by a reputable, metal fabrication company.

He said the sign is ‘not yet finished’ in that he intended to ask and personally pay for local Transition Year students to paint the letters, featuring a theme that would celebrate Buncrana’s history.

He said the sign should ‘at least stay in place for the summer season’ and outlined how it was erected as a photo opportunity and landmark for tourists, as well as in tribute to past members of the Buncrana Saint Patrick’s Day committee.

"It’s a photo opportunity to show the sunset behind it, which is absolutely phenomenal.

“While 1000 people signed the petition, another 6000 people in Buncrana did not. To date, only two people I have spoken to, personally, in Buncrana, did not like the sign.”

Mr Crossan said he had not been aware of the Mayor’s Fund until afterwards and ‘had to use it quickly’.

"As I was leaving the St. Patrick’s Day Committee, I thought it would be a nice tribute to everyone who had been on it and who did all that work for Buncrana.”

Mr Crossan said he had been sent photos of people from all over the world with the sign and questioned if the pier would be the correct location for it.

“ I don’t think it would be the best location to show it off. Let it stay in situ for summer, light it up properly and see what it does for tourism. Then have another conversation about it.”

Mr Crossan also refuted rumours that the sign was cordoned-off during a recent festival due to safety concerns.

"It was covered because electricity was being put into it for lights, not due to safety.”

He also questioned the cost of relocating the sign.

"If they want to move it, where is the money for the clean-up of the site it’s on and its relocation?”

"This was voted through the previous council, so I ask that it is given a chance. Don’t put the light under a bushel. Show Buncrana and that beautiful sunset off.”