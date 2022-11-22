'Significant progress' in its Greencastle National Training College development project.

McConalogue approved the BIM proposal for a new Sea Survival Unit at the College last year, which is almost €2m in value. The project will significantly increase the College's capacity and offering.

BIM confirmed to the Minister that the procurement process has been completed and the contract award notices have issued. The contracts have been awarded as follows:

Enabling Works - The principal contractor contract has been awarded to George Gill and Sons Construction Ltd. The company is based close to Greencastle and ‘is a long-standing construction firm in the Inishowen area, having undertaken many projects of similar scale, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors.’ ‘

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue.

Pool Filtration Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning: Contract awarded to Poolcourt Engineering Ltd.