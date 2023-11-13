The motion reiterated Sinn Féin’s commitment to 100% redress for all of the victims of the defective concrete products and defective apartments, duplexes and houses scandals.
Speaking afterwards, Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: “We are mindful that this Sinn Féin Ard Fheis could be the last one before the next general election and the formation of a new government.
Deputy MacLochlainn continued: “We believe that the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is another scheme that will deny redress to most affected homeowners.”
“The thousands of affected families didn’t need another grant scheme. They needed a 100% redress scheme similar to the Pyrite Remediation scheme that has made safe, over 2,000 homes in Dublin and North Leinster.
“This motions spells out that Sinn Féin are committed to delivering 100% redress and remediation schemes, delivered by a reconstituted and strengthened Pyrite Resolution Board and the Housing Agency, rather than these failed grant schemes, if in government”.
The motion read: “That this Ard Fhéis reiterates our commitment to 100% redress for all of the victims of the defective concrete products and defective apartments, duplexes and houses scandals and affirms our belief that the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is another scheme that will deny redress to most affected homeowners.
“Further this Ard Fhéis commits Sinn Féin to implementing 100% redress and remediation schemes, delivered by a reconstituted and strengthened Pyrite Resolution Board and the Housing Agency, rather than these failed grant schemes, if in government.”