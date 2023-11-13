Donegal Sinn Féin have welcomed the unanimous support from Sinn Féin delegates and members from across Ireland for their motion at the party’s Ard Fheis in Athlone last weekend.

The motion reiterated Sinn Féin’s commitment to 100% redress for all of the victims of the defective concrete products and defective apartments, duplexes and houses scandals.

Speaking afterwards, Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: “We are mindful that this Sinn Féin Ard Fheis could be the last one before the next general election and the formation of a new government.

“Sinn Féin are determined to lead the next government so it is important to renew our commitment to 100% redress and to spell out how we would implement that policy, if we get that chance.

Donegal Sinn Féin delegates pictured with Sinn Féin Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin after the passing of their motion renewing the party’s commitment to 100% redress for defective concrete block homeowners.

Deputy MacLochlainn continued: “We believe that the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is another scheme that will deny redress to most affected homeowners.”

“The thousands of affected families didn’t need another grant scheme. They needed a 100% redress scheme similar to the Pyrite Remediation scheme that has made safe, over 2,000 homes in Dublin and North Leinster.

“This motions spells out that Sinn Féin are committed to delivering 100% redress and remediation schemes, delivered by a reconstituted and strengthened Pyrite Resolution Board and the Housing Agency, rather than these failed grant schemes, if in government”.

The motion read: “That this Ard Fhéis reiterates our commitment to 100% redress for all of the victims of the defective concrete products and defective apartments, duplexes and houses scandals and affirms our belief that the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is another scheme that will deny redress to most affected homeowners.