Sinn Féin Colr. calls for traffic assessment around City Cemetery new entrance
Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has called for a full traffic impact assessment of the roads in and around the proposed new entrance of the City Cemetery at Southway in Derry.
The Derry Councillor made the comments after a meeting she hosted with Council officers, Community Restorative Justice, TRIAX, consultants and local Councillor Emma McGinley and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.
Afterwards, Councillor Logue said: “I felt it was very important to host this meeting to highlight the many issues raised with me by local residents.
“They have spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area, safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway and also the damage caused to residents’ cars by passing traffic.
“I highlighted the need to look at the cumulative impact on past, current and future proposals. And what traffic measures are required to address these and not just look at each in isolation.”
Councillor Logue added that she believed “that there is a need for a full traffic impact assessment carried out in the area to ensure this development moves forward as smoothly as possible”.