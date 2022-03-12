Sinn Féin Colr. calls for traffic assessment around City Cemetery new entrance

The Derry Councillor made the comments after a meeting she hosted with Council officers, Community Restorative Justice, TRIAX, consultants and local Councillor Emma McGinley and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Afterwards, Councillor Logue said: “I felt it was very important to host this meeting to highlight the many issues raised with me by local residents.

“They have spoken about their concerns around the speed of traffic in the area, safety issues such as crossing the road at Southway and also the damage caused to residents’ cars by passing traffic.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue.

“I highlighted the need to look at the cumulative impact on past, current and future proposals. And what traffic measures are required to address these and not just look at each in isolation.”