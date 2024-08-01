‘Six Olympic pool lengths’ of illegal fishing netting seized on Lough Swilly
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Six Olympic pool lengths’ of illegal fishing netting has been seized on Lough Swilly.
Inland Fisheries Ireland confirmed that ‘200m and 100m’ nets were seized during IFI sea patrol on Sunday, July 28 at Leenan Bay in Lough Swilly.
In a post on Facebook, they added: “ That’s 6 #Olympic pool lengths of netting removed from Lough Swilly.”
It follows the seizure of a 10m trout net, which was hidden in undergrowth, seized on the River Leannan in Donegal.
Three salmon nets were also seized over four days in mid July at Crana River, near Buncrana.
The nets measured 20m, 17m, and15m long.
The IFI said files are being prepared by Inland Fisheries Ireland officers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.