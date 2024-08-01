‘Six Olympic pool lengths’ of illegal fishing netting seized on Lough Swilly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘Six Olympic pool lengths’ of illegal fishing netting has been seized on Lough Swilly.

Inland Fisheries Ireland confirmed that ‘200m and 100m’ nets were seized during IFI sea patrol on Sunday, July 28 at Leenan Bay in Lough Swilly.

In a post on Facebook, they added: “ That’s 6 #Olympic pool lengths of netting removed from Lough Swilly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows the seizure of a 10m trout net, which was hidden in undergrowth, seized on the River Leannan in Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Illegal netting was seized on Lough Swilly. Photo: Inland Fisheries Ireland on Facebook.

Three salmon nets were also seized over four days in mid July at Crana River, near Buncrana.

The nets measured 20m, 17m, and15m long.

The IFI said files are being prepared by Inland Fisheries Ireland officers.