Small sharks and skates to be tagged between north Derry and Inishowen as part of monitoring project

A number of small sharks and a species of skate are to be tagged as part of an underwater monitoring project between Lough Foyle and Portstewart.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) have confirmed tope, spurdog (a type of dogfish) and the flapper skate are among the target species.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) recently launched a public consultation on the first Elasmobranch Conservation Strategy for Northern Ireland.

"This strategy outlined a number of actions that are required to tackle the drastic decline faced by sharks, skates and rays (also referred to as ‘elasmobranchs’).

A tope specimen. Known in Irish as 'Gearrthóir'. Its scientific name is Galeorhinus galeus. (file pic).

"One such action is the gathering of data, as for many species, there is limited information known about their distribution, spatial range and habitat utilisation within the Northern Ireland marine area.

"To address this, DAERA is proposing to tag a small number of species including Tope, Spurdog and Flapper skate, with surgically inserted acoustic and satellite tags, carried out by licenced officials."

The fish will be tracked by acoustic receivers that are to be placed on the sea bed between Inishowen Head and the north Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart, DAERA explained.

"An array of acoustic receivers would be anchored on the seabed in a design to capture signals from the tagged elasmobranchs. A Marine Licence is required to deploy the acoustic receivers and an application has been submitted.

"Each tag has a unique code, and the signal would be recorded by the receiver which could then provide a record of each visit to that location by that tagged animal.

"After 12 months, the receivers (and associated anchors) would be fully removed from the seabed and the data downloaded before the receivers are redeployed at another location around the coast of Northern Ireland.

"This information would then be analysed to identify potential areas of importance, as well as to provide advice on potential impacts from activities at sea,” the spokesperson said.

A consultation on DAERA’s Elasmobranch Conservation Strategy remains open until December 16, 2024.

The consultation that includes a list of species that are the focus of the strategy (including the tagging project) and the action plan are available at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/consultations/daera/DAERA%20Elasmobranch%20Conservation%20Strategy%20consultation%20document.pdf