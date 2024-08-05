Smelly homes, farms and businesses generate 174 odour complaints in Derry and Strabane

Smelly homes, farms and businesses generated 174 odour nuisance complaints in Derry and Strabane over the past three calendar years.

New figures from Derry City & Strabane District Council show the local authority received 78 nuisance smell or odour complaints in 2021, 59 in 2022 and 37 in 2023; 174 in total over three years.

Domestic odours accounted for 46 of the complaints; agricultural smells were responsible for 41; and 87 were listed as ‘smell/odour nuisance’.

The information was released in response to a Freedom of Information request.