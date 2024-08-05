Smelly homes, farms and businesses generate 174 odour complaints in Derry and Strabane

By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST

Smelly homes, farms and businesses generated 174 odour nuisance complaints in Derry and Strabane over the past three calendar years.

New figures from Derry City & Strabane District Council show the local authority received 78 nuisance smell or odour complaints in 2021, 59 in 2022 and 37 in 2023; 174 in total over three years.

Domestic odours accounted for 46 of the complaints; agricultural smells were responsible for 41; and 87 were listed as ‘smell/odour nuisance’.

The information was released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

