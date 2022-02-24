Snow arrives amid lightning & winter showers warnings for Derry, Tyrone & Donegal

Temperatures during the night fell to below freezing meaning snow and ice will be an issue across the region this morning. It is expected temperatures will stay low throughout today.

Yellow warnings for Derry, Donegal and Tyrone currently in force for more snow and lightning storms across the region and will remain in place until 8pm tonight (Thursday).

Traffic NI has advised motorists that there is a risk of snow and ice on roads, adding: “Salting and ploughing of roads on the scheduled network has taken place throughout the early hours of this morning. Dfi Roads Engineers will continue to monitor the weather and road surface temperatures and will undertake additional gritting of the scheduled network if required.”

Snowy scene in Carndonagh in Inishowen today.

Met Eireann has advised: “Very cold this morning with icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

“Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground. It will be a windy day with fresh to strong west to southwest winds, potentially turning stormy for a time this afternoon on the northwest and north coast. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees, but feeling colder due to wind chill.”

The Office Office forcast for the north meanwhile states: “Wintry showers continuing, some heavy snow showers in the west with isolated thunder, fresh accumulations. The showers turning to rain or sleet at lower levels later. Strong westerly winds, gales along the north coast. Maximum temperature 5 °C.