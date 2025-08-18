Soak it all in and don't wish summer away just yet - Hair To Go with Margaret Doherty & Co.

I don’t know about you, but every year it feels like as soon as we hit August, the talk starts — “The nights are getting darker,” “The kids will be back to school soon,” “Autumn’s on the way.” And while all of that might be true, I can’t help but think… hang on a minute! We’re still in summer. We’ve still got bright evenings, warm days (most of the time — this is Ireland after all), and mornings where the school run alarm isn’t blaring at us.

It’s like we can’t help ourselves — we’re always jumping ahead to the next thing. In January we talk about summer. In summer we talk about Christmas. And somewhere in between, we forget actually to enjoy the moment we’re in.

So, I’ve decided — I’m staying firmly in summer mode for as long as I can.

Because there’s still plenty of time for sunsets on the beach, for evening walks when the night air is so refreshing and the sky is painted pink. There’s still time for lazy mornings with an extra cup of tea in the garden, for spur-of-the-moment picnics, for leaving the windows open and letting the fresh air drift in.

We’ll get to the uniforms and the lunch boxes and the “where’s your other shoe?” moments soon enough. But right now? I want to keep my flip-flops by the door, my sunglasses in my bag, and my head in the summer clouds.

I think the beauty of this time of year is that everything feels just a little bit slower. The evenings don’t rush in, and the mornings are still gentle. You can go out for ice cream after dinner and it’s not pitch black before you get home.

And the truth is, these last few weeks are often the best. The pressure’s off — summer isn’t starting, it’s just gently rolling along. There’s no big build-up, just an easy flow. And that’s the magic of it.

So, let’s not wish it away. The school gates will open soon enough. The nights will come whether we rush towards them or not. Autumn will have its turn, and we’ll enjoy it when it gets here — the cosy jumpers, the mugs of hot chocolate, the smell of an open fire. But for now? Let’s wring every last drop out of summer.

Go for that evening walk. Bbq in the garden. Drive to the beach, watch the sunset and the sea. Have breakfast outside, even if you’re wrapped in a blanket. We all need to live more in the moment.

One day in the middle of winter, we’ll think back to these evenings — and we’ll be glad we made the most of them. So let’s put the talk of “back to school” and “nights” to one side, and instead say, “Isn’t this a lovely evening?” Because it is.

And for now, that’s enough.

Love Margaret X.