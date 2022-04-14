Bars on Waterloo Street closed and the street deserted on Wednesday afternoon last. DER1220GS - 012

Sound of silence: 2 years ago first lockdown 2020 Derry & Inishowen

Two years on from the first lockdown we share some pictures George Sweeney took for the Derry Journal as the shutters came down and the streets fell silent.

By Brendan McDaid & George Sweeney
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 7:23 pm

The din of traffic and the bustle of the day was replaced by birds tweeting and the rustling of trees in gentle breezes.

Thankfully, with so many unknowns back then in early 2020, the spring proved to be one of the most beautiful in decades with unbroken sunshine for weeks on end. We couldn’t enjoy much, but we could at least walk under blue skies and appreciate the chance to slow down and really take in what a beautiful part of the world it is that we live in.

So much of life has been restored to what it was pre-pandemic, and the past two years almost feels like a dream.

1. DER - DERRY LOCKDOWN

Shuttered shops in William Street on Wednesday afternoon last. DER1220GS - 013

Photo Sales

2. DER - DERRY LOCKDOWN

Shuttered businesses in Guildhall Square. DER1220GS - 025

Photo Sales

3. DER - BUNCRANA LOCKDOWN

The popular children’s play park at Buncrana’s shorefront deserted due to COVID – 19 restrictions. DER1320GS - 006

Photo Sales

4. DER - DERRY LOCKDOWN

Business premises, in lower Great James’ Street, closed on Wednesday afternoon last. DER1220GS - 009

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 7