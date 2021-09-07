Speed bumps will make Hampstead Park safer for residents, says Mark H. Durkan
The installation of speed bumps in Hampstead Park off the Culmore Road will make the streets safer for residents, SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan has declared.
He said planned works will soon see the traffic calming measures installed throughout the estate.
The Foyle MLA said: "I'm glad that traffic calming measures are planned for the Hampstead Park area of the city. This is an issue which myself and others have been working to progress."
Mr. Durkan said he had concerns about the need for traffic measures in this busy residential area, given the speed at which motorists travel through the estate via the Culmore Road.
"These measures will no doubt be welcomed, particularly by parents of young children living in Hampstead Park. The installation of speed bumps have been long overdue and will help to improve the overall road safety in the area."