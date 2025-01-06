Spraoi agus Spórt announces its plans as the new owner of the Carndonagh Nursery & Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community-based social enterprise Spraoi agus Spórt has announced that it is the new owner of the Carndonagh Nursery & Garden Centre.

.The organisation takes over from Danny and Mary McLaughlin who are retiring after 27 years at the helm of the popular business.

Spraoi agus Spórt will operate the business as usual with exciting plans for the future of the centre.

The former owners say they are delighted that the garden centre is remaining in the community and that all jobs are protected.

Former Carndonagh Nursery and Garden Centre Owners Danny and Mary McLaughlin hand over keys to Spraoi agus Spórt CEO Helen Nolan and Chair Patricia Lee.

“It is wonderful that ownership of the nursery and centre remains in the community,” says Spraoi agus Spórt CEO, Helen Nolan.

“It was something that Danny and Mary wanted, and we are very proud that we were able to make that happen. There was a fear that if the space sold, it would no longer remain as a garden centre for the area.”

“Danny and Mary have followed the journey of Spraoi agus Spórt and wanted the space to support our work with people with disability.

"The business will remain an operating garden centre ensuring their staff’s jobs are protected, and business as usual for their longstanding customers. Access to a garden centre space, facilities and staff knowledge also offers exciting new possibilities for Spraoi agus Spórt.”

On-site horticultural training is among the plans that Spraoi agus Spórt have for the nursery and garden centre.

As with all Spraoi agus Spórt activities, the training will be inclusive of people with disability and autism.

Programmes will teach people of various ages how to grow their own plants for food. These will include transition year students and those undertaking the Leaving Cert Applied.

A sensory garden will be developed if Spraoi agus Spórt is successful with a funding application from the Community Recognition Fund. After-school clubs and ‘Get Gardening’ clubs are also in their plans.

Helen says the long-term vision of Spraoi agus Spórt is to make the Carndonagh Nursery & Garden Centre a destination space.

“We want the garden centre to be a welcoming place for both locals and visitors. We plan for it to be used as a community meeting space. Sustainability is at the heart of Spraoi agus Spórt’s focus, so we have plans for a farmers’ market that will promote locally grown produce. It can also sell the vegetables grown by our local young people as part of their on-site programmes.”

“We want to assure existing customers that their needs will still be met, and outstanding gift vouchers will be honoured. We look forward to welcoming those customers and providing the same great customer service. Meanwhile, we hope to attract new customers and others who can benefit from this space. We foresee the garden centre as being a vibrant place that people will want to come to all year round. We plan to use it for many Spraoi agus Spórt events.”

Patricia Lee, Chair of Spraoi agus Spórt, says the garden centre is a perfect fit with the work of the organisation. “As a social enterprise, it is important to scale deep and have impact within our own community.

"Children with disability that we began working with 14 years ago are now adults with differing needs. As a board and staff team, our long-term goal was always to facilitate meaningful employment for them. The garden centre will help provide that, starting with training opportunities.”

“Danny and Mary put their life’s work into Carndonagh Nursery & Garden Centre. It was their heart and soul. They can now retire peacefully knowing that their beloved business is in good hands with Spraoi agus Spórt.”

“We wish to thank Kieran Gillespie, AIB NW Business Centre, in conjunction with the local AIB Carndonagh Branch, for their support with the purchase of our new business venture. We also want to thank A&L Goodbody for all their pro bono help and support on this project, especially Aoife Redmond and Sam Sheridan.”

“Spraoi agus Spórt hope that the local community will support us in this exciting venture. As a social enterprise all proceeds generated by the nursery and garden centre will be reinvested in our services, which is good news for local families, children and young people.”