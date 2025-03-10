St Columb’s Park Allotment Car Park to temporarily close for resurfacing works
The car park will close from the week commencing Monday, March 17 for approximately four weeks.
Users are being advised to seek alternative parking in the nearby car park at the Ebrington site and Foyle Arena.
Contractor FP McCann will carry out the works which were made possible through funding to the tune of £143,000 from the Department for Communities. Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, urged users to make alternative arrangements while the work is carried out.
“This welcome work is another piece of the jigsaw in the regeneration of St Columb’s Park and the Acorn Farm sites,” she said.
“The upgraded facility will offer running track, park and allotment users, a better, safer and more convenient parking.
“I would urge people seeking parking in the Waterside to be mindful of the closure and seek alternative parking.”