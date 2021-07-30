Stage set for return of concerts at Ebrington as Derry to host Connected, Country Fest and Boyzlife

The over 18 events are the first large-scale concerts to take place in the city in 17 months, with a diverse line-up of artists set to take to the impressive stage at Ebrington.

A wide range of COVID safety measures are being put in place by the organisers to ensure people can enjoy themselves in a safe manner, and ticketholders are advised to self-test before attending

First up this evening is the Connected Summer Music Festival which will showcase some of the finest local and international dance music artists in a trance music celebration which runs from 5pm to 11pm. Artists performing live include Liam Melly, David Forbes, Marco\V, Paul Skelton and Mark Sherry.

The stage set ahead of weekend of music at Ebrington Square, featuring Boyzone and Westlife stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden. DER2130GS - 047

On Saturday evening country music fans will gather for Country Fest at Ebrington from 5pm to 11pm with artists including Derek Ryan, Barry Kirwan and John Brady.

Boyzlife singers Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzone and Westlife fame will be performing 22 of their bands’ most loved tracks live on Sunday night from 6pm to 11pm.

The pop star duo, who between them have sold millions of records around the world, were welcomed to the city on Monday by Mayor Graham Warke and called in to visit staff and residents at the Foyle Hospice.

All events are for people aged 18 and over and there will be bar facilities available.

