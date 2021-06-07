Stars align for Derry photographer Patryk as stunning spiral galaxy and Errigal pictures chosen for national exhibit in Dublin

Messier 31 Andromeda, by local photographer Patryk Sadowski.

Patryk Sadowski’s selected images include ‘Messier 31 - Andromeda’, which features the Andromeda Galaxy, photographed from Cashelnagor, Co. Donegal. Also known as Messier 31, this is a large spiral galaxy located in the Andromeda constellation. It lies at a distance of 2.54 million light-years from Earth.

The Kilfennan photographer’s second image, ‘Errigal Nightscape’ captures the night sky at Lough Aganive, Co. Donegal, featuring Mount Errigal in the background.

The exhibition run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies is running online initially, on its website, www.dias.ie and an outdoor exhibition at DIAS’s premises on Burlington Road is planned for the coming weeks, followed – later in the summer – by an exhibition at DIAS Dunsink Observatory.

Errigal Nightscape, by Patryk Sadowski.

Professor Peter Gallagher, Head of Astrophysics at DIAS and a member of the judging panel for ‘Reach for the Stars’, said: “The chosen images showcase a variety of striking and impressive astronomy scenes, and capture the talent of astrophotographers in Ireland.”

Brenda Fitzsimons, Picture Editor of The Irish Times and a member of the judging panel, said: “The winning photographs are not only astonishingly beautiful and a well-balanced images, but are perfectly executed. It is evident that the photographers have immense technical knowledge and patience.”