Storm Barra approaches: Weather warning issued for Derry & Donegal and other counties

Met Éireann Meteorologist Liz Walsh said Barra and is expected to affect Ireland during Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, with multiple hazards will be associated with this system.

In a statement Met Éireann said: “Impacts will vary depending on location but will include storm force winds in places, high seas and some coastal flooding, heavy squally falls of rain, some transient falls of sleet/snow possible, mainly in the northwest, some trees down, structural damage (Secure outdoor furniture and Christmas decorations!)

“Disruption to travel/hazardous driving conditions.”

Storm Barra comes just days after Storm Arwen arrived here. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

An orange level wind warning has been issued for Counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Galway valid from 6am Tuesday to 6am Wednesday, while a yellow level wind warning is in places for all other counties for the same time period. These warnings are likely to be updated and fine-tuned as we come closer to the event as the track of the storm becomes more certain.

“Winds will be south to southeast in direction during the early part of the Tuesday and will gradually veer westerly as the day goes on. So the strength of the wind will be dependent on your location and exposure to that particular direction. Some heavy falls of rain are likely too during Tuesday morning, these mainly across southern and southeastern counties with spot flooding possible.

Met Éireann stated that some short term loss of power and other services is possible and it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Meanwhile well-known BBC NI weatherman Barra Best took to Twitter to advise people: “Storm Barra is coming on Tuesday. Warnings have been issued for strong winds, heavy rain, and large coastal waves.”

The Met Office has also concurred with Met Éireann that there is the potential for travel disruption in places.