Storm Dudley: Gales of up to 90MPH to hit Ireland and Scotland today

The Met Office said strong winds will cross the north of Ireland this afternoon, before pushing eastward to northern England by evening.

“80-90 mph wind gusts are possible on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland with 60-70 mph possible further inland. The worst of the winds are expected to ease through Thursday morning,” The Met Office said.

The amber warning takes in Derry and part of Inishowen as well as the north coast of Ireland and Scotland “where the strongest and most disruptive winds are expected”, with the rest of Ireland and Britain and under a yellow warning.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

STORM BRENDAN 2020: People walking across Guildhall Square during the strong winds and rain brought by Storm Brendan back in 2020. DER0220GS – 007

Met Eireann meanwhile has concurred that today: “West to southwest winds will increase strong and very gusty, reaching gale force or strong gale on exposed coasts with some coastal flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees, mildest in the southeast, but turning cooler from the northwest as the rain clears to blustery showers.

“Continuing very windy tonight but winds will start to ease towards morning. Scattered blustery showers will persist through the night, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west with some wintry falls. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees, coldest in the early morning.”

The NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service has said the warning is valid from 3pm Wednesday to Thursday morning.

It advises: “Wind gusts of 60mph are likely widely with risk of some damaging gusts of 60-70mph even inland over populated areas along with the risk of gusts up to or exceeding 80/90mph around the coast and in exposed areas for a time. Heavy rain may be an additional hazard during the morning and part of the afternoon.

“The public should be aware of: Risk of Disruption to travel - Road, Rail, Air & Ferry services; Risk of Interruptions to power supplies; Downed trees, power lines & Damage possible to roof tiles and lose objects etc; Risk of large waves impacting coastal areas - Coastal flooding etc.

“The public are advised to: Take extra care if travelling; Stay away from downed trees & power lines; Take note of emergency contact numbers; Remove or tie down any loose objects in gardens; Avoid coastal areas such as beach & sea fronts, promenades and coastal roads due to risk to personal safety from large over topping waves and debris.”