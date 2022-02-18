STORM EUNICE: Watch along as Derry’s HillFarm House Deer Park residents get to grips with the snow

The video shows the animals grazing on the snow covered fields in the beautiful rural setting.

A spokesperson for Hillfarm House Deer Park said the video showed “Storm Eunice making life a little harder for our Derry deer at Hillfarm House DeerPark in County Derry”.

“Plenty of extra feeding has been made available by owner Kevin Harkin,” the spokesperson said, adding:

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deer Park. (Video courtesy of HillFarm House DeerPark)