STORM EUNICE: Watch along as Derry’s HillFarm House Deer Park residents get to grips with the snow
A stunning video of deer getting to grips with the snow has been shared by Hillfarm House DeerPark in Derry.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:44 am
The video shows the animals grazing on the snow covered fields in the beautiful rural setting.
A spokesperson for Hillfarm House Deer Park said the video showed “Storm Eunice making life a little harder for our Derry deer at Hillfarm House DeerPark in County Derry”.
“Plenty of extra feeding has been made available by owner Kevin Harkin,” the spokesperson said, adding:
“Deer Safari drives to see and feed our deer are available in the Spring again.”