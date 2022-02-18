STORM EUNICE: Watch along as Derry’s HillFarm House Deer Park residents get to grips with the snow

A stunning video of deer getting to grips with the snow has been shared by Hillfarm House DeerPark in Derry.

By Caolan Fleming
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:44 am

The video shows the animals grazing on the snow covered fields in the beautiful rural setting.

A spokesperson for Hillfarm House Deer Park said the video showed “Storm Eunice making life a little harder for our Derry deer at Hillfarm House DeerPark in County Derry”.

“Plenty of extra feeding has been made available by owner Kevin Harkin,” the spokesperson said, adding:

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Deer Park. (Video courtesy of HillFarm House DeerPark)

“Deer Safari drives to see and feed our deer are available in the Spring again.”

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Snow is general over Derry but only lying on higher ground
Storm EuniceSpring