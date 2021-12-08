Strabane community ‘devastated’ after man in his 20s killed in A5 road traffic collision

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh said local people are devastated.

The PSNI are appealing for information following the fatal road traffic collision at Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane on Tuesday 7th December.

A PSNI spokesperson saidl “The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20s, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm.

“The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

“Victoria Road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene, but has now re-opened.

“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 1269 07/12/21.”

Sinn Féin West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh has expressed condolences following the death of the young man on the A5 road.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “I’m deeply saddened that a local young man has died on the A5 road near Strabane.

“This has shocked the local community who are devastated at this tragic news.

“I want to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this sad and very difficult time.