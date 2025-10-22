Derry City and Strabane District Council has approved free off-street car parking in Strabane Town Centre, on the five Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Last year council provided free off-street car parking in the town to incentivise shopping and encourage footfall in the town centre during the busy shopping period.

At October’s Business and Culture meeting it was agreed that parking will again be free on November 22 and 29, and December 6, 13 and 20.

Council also approved £2,500 in funding towards the cost of stalls, cabins and light installations for the Strabane Christmas Market 2025, which is planned to take place on November 22, the day of Strabane’s Christmas light switch on event.

Strabane town centre.

Head of Business, Kevin O’Connor, said that, based on 2023/24 figures, the loss of revenue will be an estimated £730 per day, or £3,650 total, while Strabane BID (Business Improvement District) will absorb the marketing costs and “integrate into all advertising mediums”.

“The proposed Christmas Market provides a significant opportunity for local traders to showcase their products, attract new customers, and benefit from increased seasonal footfall,” he added.

“Readily available and free-of-charge car parking will increase vehicle usage however the effect will be time bound.

“Private car use is an essential part of rural communities due to lack of public transport.

“Sustainable transport will also be promoted as an alternative for those who cannot drive or unable to drive.”

Sinn Féin councillor Brian Harte said free parking was an “excellent idea” to improve footfall in Strabane”.

“That was an initiative brought forward by my colleague, councillor Paul Boggs, last year, and from all accounts from businesses it was well received,” he added. “So to see that repeated this year is only a good thing and I’m happy to propose that.

“In relation to the Christmas Market, that will also contribute to the increasing footfall [and is] something that we can build on year-on-year.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.