Strabane town £7m revamp: Public consultation to start this week
The information session is taking place this Thursday, December 5, at the Civic Room in Strabane Library, Railway Street, from 1.00pm to 7.00pm.
The consultation event comes following the announcement earlier this year by the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, that £7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme to improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow within the tow.
The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.
The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork. It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.
A display of the proposal will remain at the Strabane Library from December 6 until January 31, 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm
