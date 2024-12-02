Strabane town £7m revamp: Public consultation to start this week

Members of the public in Strabane are being invited to attend a Public Consultation event on the Public Realm Improvement plans for the town.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The information session is taking place this Thursday, December 5, at the Civic Room in Strabane Library, Railway Street, from 1.00pm to 7.00pm.

The consultation event comes following the announcement earlier this year by the Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, that £7 million of capital investment will be channelled into the scheme to improve the streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow within the tow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is leading on the delivery of the project, which will see significant works carried out in Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street and Upper Main Street.

Strabane town centre.

The works will include improvements to footpaths, carriageways, street lighting and street furniture, along with planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork. It will also see enhancements to the junctions at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, as well as the junctions at Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street and Main Street/Market Street/Bridge Street, resulting in a realignment of traffic flows and the creation of new public space in Abercorn Square on the opposite side of the street to where it is currently located.

A display of the proposal will remain at the Strabane Library from December 6 until January 31, 2025 for the public to review and provide feedback and will also be available online at – www.derrystrabane.com/strabanepublicrealm

Encouraging local people in Strabane to attend the public consultation event and to have their say on the proposed designs, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr said engagement with the public and the business community is key to the successful delivery of this vital regeneration project for Strabane.

“The Strabane Public Realm project will result in significant improvements to the town centre. It will improve the aesthetics of our town centre, making it a more attractive place to visit, work and stay, and has the potential to attract increased footfall to the town and encourage increased footfall in the town centre which will go a long way to boosting economic growth of our existing businesses and encouraging new investment. This, on the back of the signing of the £102 million Strabane Town Centre Regeneration Project through the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund, will see a huge investment in Strabane and result in significant benefits to our local businesses and residents.”

Strabane town.

A procurement process to identify and appoint an Integrated Supply Team to deliver the construction works is progressing by Council. Subject to the successful completion of this process, it is anticipated that construction works will commence in Spring 2025 and finish by late 2026.