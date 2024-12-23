Stradowen Drive Greenway Project officially opened by Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr

By Staff Reporter
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:23 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 09:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The eagerly awaited Stradowen Drive Greenway Project has been officially opened to the public by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradown Drive in Strathfoyle Village.

The greenway was developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s Community and Place programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work on the site has included a new asphalt surfaced greenway along with lighting, fencing and landscaping.

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24

Speaking at the opening, Mayor Barr praised everyone involved in delivering the latest section of the City and District’s greenway network.

“I am delighted for the people of Strathfoyle and cyclists, runners and walkers across the City and District that this latest piece of greenway infrastructure is now open for public use,” she said.

“This latest piece of the greenway jigsaw will further connect Strathfoyle and Maydown to the city centre, attract more visitors to this scenic area, and well be a welcome addition to the Waterside Half Marathon route in 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Expanding our extensive greenway network and encouraging active travel is a key element of Council’s Strategic Growth Plan, and this project further demonstrates how we can achieve that vision with health and wellbeing to the fore.”

The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24
The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has officially opened the Stradowen Greenway Project in Strathfoyle. The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradowen Drive in Strathfoyle Village. Pictured at the event are Ian Breslin from contractor Adman, Mark H. Durkan MLA, Chris Moore, UK Shared Prosperity Fund , Ministry Of Housing Communities and Local Government, Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Gus Hastings, Strathfoyle Greenway Community Steering Group and Colin Kennedy, Natural Environment Regeneration Officer. Picture Martin McKeown. 20.12.24

The North West Greenway Network project has successfully delivered 46.5km of greenway infrastructure, walking and cycling routes, linking communities spanning the North West border area.

For further details on the City and District’s Greenway Network visit derrystrabane.com/greenways

Related topics:Derry CityMayorStrabane District CouncilStrathfoyle Greenway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice