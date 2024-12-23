Stradowen Drive Greenway Project officially opened by Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 375 metre stretch of three metre wide greenway connects the Strathfoyle Greenway to Maydown Greenway via Stradown Drive in Strathfoyle Village.
The greenway was developed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund’s Community and Place programme.
Work on the site has included a new asphalt surfaced greenway along with lighting, fencing and landscaping.
Speaking at the opening, Mayor Barr praised everyone involved in delivering the latest section of the City and District’s greenway network.
“I am delighted for the people of Strathfoyle and cyclists, runners and walkers across the City and District that this latest piece of greenway infrastructure is now open for public use,” she said.
“This latest piece of the greenway jigsaw will further connect Strathfoyle and Maydown to the city centre, attract more visitors to this scenic area, and well be a welcome addition to the Waterside Half Marathon route in 2025.
“Expanding our extensive greenway network and encouraging active travel is a key element of Council’s Strategic Growth Plan, and this project further demonstrates how we can achieve that vision with health and wellbeing to the fore.”
The North West Greenway Network project has successfully delivered 46.5km of greenway infrastructure, walking and cycling routes, linking communities spanning the North West border area.
For further details on the City and District’s Greenway Network visit derrystrabane.com/greenways
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.