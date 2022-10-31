Strategy for Drumahoe to Caw section of A6 to be informed by NIEA Mobuoy proposals

That’s according to the erstwhile Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd who recently provided Alliance MLA Andrew Muir with an update on the strategy for the last section of the upgrade, prior to caretaker ministers leaving office on Friday.

Mr. O’Dowd said: “Part of the works associated with Phase 2 of the A6 Derry to Dungiven project, between Drumahoe and the Caw roundabout, will encroach on the Mobuoy waste site.

“My Department is currently working closely with Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) and other stakeholders to ensure the final scheme design fully takes account of the impact of the waste site.”

The A6

The former minister revealed the final section is not included as part of the Dungiven to Drumahoe contract.

“This integrated approach will ensure that any remediation proposals take account of respective parties’ requirements, including those relating to the A6 dualling.

“The strategy for this phase of the project, which is not part of the current Dungiven to Drumahoe construction contract, will be informed by the remedial proposals for the Mobuoy site currently being developed by Northern Ireland Environment Agency,” he said.

The bill for the remediation of the landfill dump at Mobuoy, which is immediately adjacent to the River Faughan, has been estimated at millions of pounds.