'Strict regime' of roadside gullies cleaning needed in Derry, warns MLA
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has called on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to implement a robust gully maintenance schedule with a view to prioritising areas at greatest risk of flooding.
Historically under DfI policy, gullies in urban areas are cleaned twice A year and in rural areas once per year, but due to budgetary constraints in recent years this has been reduced to annually.
Mr Durkan said given the recent substantial rainfall it is evident that poor gully maintenance has contributed to increased flooding in some areas.
“Within my own constituency of Foyle, I’ve seen for myself that gullies in some parts of the Creggan area of the city have gone without maintenance for years.
"This is in no way a reflection on the good work carried out by local DfI Roads divisions, whose staff are out in all weathers, but rather it highlights the need for an improved recording system and increased resources.”