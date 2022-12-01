Historically under DfI policy, gullies in urban areas are cleaned twice A year and in rural areas once per year, but due to budgetary constraints in recent years this has been reduced to annually.

Mr Durkan said given the recent substantial rainfall it is evident that poor gully maintenance has contributed to increased flooding in some areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Within my own constituency of Foyle, I’ve seen for myself that gullies in some parts of the Creggan area of the city have gone without maintenance for years.

Mark H Durkan. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"This is in no way a reflection on the good work carried out by local DfI Roads divisions, whose staff are out in all weathers, but rather it highlights the need for an improved recording system and increased resources.”

"A strict regime for routine cleaning of silt and other debris from roadside gullies is key to prevent water from building up during periods of heavy rainfall leading to flooding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the predictions of increased rainfall and flooding in the region as a consequence of climate change, an effective cleaning schedule of drainage networks, albeit a relatively simple solution, will be crucial in the long term.”

He added: “Gully optimisation and the issue of regular cleaning of street drainage may seem a humdrum issue but it is fundamental in the reduction of flooding on roads and streets across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad