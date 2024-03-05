Striking proposals for £65 redevelopment of Derry riverfront and city centre discussed by elected reps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The backing followed a Council Officers’ presentation on the City Deal Active Travel projects during a Special Council meeting on Monday.

Following the councillors’ endorsement, an Outline Business Case (OBC) will now be sent to Central Government with a financial deal targeted for later this year.

The Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said a total £250 million City Deal budget was initially agreed when the heads of term were signed in 2021 but, following discussion with majority of project partners, it will be increased to “somewhere in region of £280 to £300 million”.

The plans include enhancements to the Tower façade and entrance and new connectivity from the museum into the Craft Village​ with a new courtyard space created and shopping arcade beneath the Craft Village with central staircase with a bespoke glass canopy.

£45 million in funding has been allocated for “road realignment and streetscape enhancement” at Strand Road, Queens Quay and the Foyle Embankment, as well as the creation of green spaces at University Square and Harbour Square.

The Walled City/Ebrington project will receive £20 million in funding to connect the Tower Building to the Craft Village and for public realms at the Diamond, Shipquay Street and Castle Street.

It also includes funding for the new DNA museum at Ebrington, which will begin construction later this year and will be the first-completed City Deal project in Northern Ireland.

Mr Kelpie said there were a “very significant” number of benefits arising from these projects , but their primary objective was to create a “vibrant and thriving central riverfront and walled city area”.

Mr Kelpie added: “Another major objective is to ensure that the university projects means the university expands towards the riverfront and becomes and integral part of the regeneration of the city centre.”

Other key objectives include the creation of brand new public spaces through reallocation and reorientation of road space, and reorganisation of traffic, and moving towards net zero emissions through new infrastructural changes so public transport, walking and cycling can become “completely prioritised”.

“All of this is equally about the citizen and the visitor,” Mr Kelpie said. “Making sure citizens and visitors continue to enjoy this place, driving footfall into the city centre, supporting growth of businesses and, very importantly, the night time economy.

“What we’re presenting is a workable vision for the riverfront and Walled City that has been worked on for quite some time, across various sections of Council, liaising with statutory agencies.

“It’s achievable, it’s affordable within the budget, and it will have the biggest transformational impact we’ve seen in many decades.

“But ultimately this is a vision and, once we get past financial deal, one that will have to be consulted upon extensively to ensure that what results will be a project that the vast majority, if not everybody, can subscribe to.”

Capital Development Manager, Joanne Benison, said the riverside project aimed to “reduce the traffic priority” on the Strand Road, through the removal of roundabouts at the City Hotel and Council offices and increase in green, multi-use spaces.

Ms Benison said that, over the last six months, the Council had been working closely with the Department for Infrastructure and Translink to ensure the road reallocation program “works for the city”.

“In changing the road network, we’re identifying significant new civic spaces,” Ms Benison said. “One of the key elements of the design is making sure we’re meeting out climate pledge [to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions by 2045] and making sure it’s a smart design looking at flood risk reduction and storm attenuation.”

Ms Benison said the number of lanes of traffic at Strand Road would not change, but some would be moved closer together to “enable a new landing point at the Peace Bridge, which provides a direct pedestrian crossing and focal point as you cross into Guildhall Square”.

“It’s very much about making the area more of pedestrian priority and less of a traffic priority,” she added. “So we’re not changing the volume of traffic or the road network, but in removing roundabouts we can provide substantial additional areas of civic space.”

Additionally, a new road will be opened at the current Strand Road car park, with one of the lanes becoming a bus lane at certain times of the day to “assist public transport movement and make it more attractive through increased reliability”.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the project was a “long overdue” necessity as the current riverfront was “not compatible to any other major European city”, while changes to the Ulster University’s surroundings would be a “clear demonstration that this is a university city”.

The university’s going to be slap-bang in the city centre,” Colr. Jackson said. “That’s a huge statement and a major catalyst for private investment.”

Sinn Féin Councillor and Mayor Patricia Logue said an “absolutely phenomenal” amount of work had gone into the projects, which “fills you with hope for the future”.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle said the project was “years in the making”, “enormous and ambitious” and a “vision for our city and children”.

“This is going to take an awful long time, but the potential is enormous. It’s something that we wanted to see and it’s what City Deals do.

“When people see this they’ll understand what a City Deal can do for them, their families, their children, and for future generations.

“Now It’s about moving from here, consulting with our citizens and asking them if they think it will work for them, so it’s important that we get it out there.

“The SDLP started this, let nobody forget it. It was us who championed City Deal.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy agreed that the project would change “the entire riverfront, town centre and Diamond”, but public consultation would be difficult due to its scope.

Colr. Duffy added: “It’s just amazing to see so much there, but there’s just so much held within this. I want to know around the next steps and how we’re going to consult with local businesses, stakeholders and citizens.

“My fear is that, as there is so much information here, how do we break it down so people get to grips with it?”

