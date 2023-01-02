Strong chlorine smell and taste in tap water related to pre-Christmas cold spell and thaw

Tap water

The utility company said chlorine has to be added to drinking water as disinfectant to make sure it is safe to drink and free from harmful bacteria.

It was responding to concerns raised by Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh relating to what he described as the ‘eye-watering’ smell of the chemical from taps in many homes.

Mr. McHugh said: "Sinn Féin has called upon NI Water to issue a statement explaining the ‘eye watering’ smell of chlorine coming from drinking water in many homes in the wider Strabane area over the last number of weeks and to state whether it is safe to consume.”

He added: “Given the wide geographical spread of residents reporting the same problem it is clear that these are not isolated incidents but a wider issue.

"I would call upon NI Water to issue a statement explaining the source and extent of the problem and whether the drinking water in areas affected is safe to consume.”

A NI Water spokesperson said the water is safe to drink and believes the problem was related to the pre-Christmas cold snap.

“NI Water is aware that during the pre-Christmas thaw some customers in the Strabane, Ballymagorry and Artigarvin areas experienced higher than normal taste and smell of chlorine in their water supply.

"The water for this area is supplied from Derg Water Treatment works and due to the cold weather conditions as well as a greater volume of water there were higher levels of chlorine in the distribution system. However, at all times the chlorine levels measured in the distribution system remained within permitted limits,” the spokesperson said.

It said a a robust testing and sampling system sees over 120,000 samples lifted and analysed each year under the Drinking Water Regulations. Samples are taken from customer homes, from drinking water reservoirs and from treatment plants with sampling and analysis carried out 365 days per year; this testing includes measuring and monitoring the level of chlorine in the drinking water supply.